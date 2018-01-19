Dylan O’Brien Wants to Play Goku in a ‘Dragon Ball’ Movie

Unabashed anime fan Dylan O’Brien is more than ready to play Goku if a live-action Dragon Ball movie comes along.

The actor is currently wrapping up his commitments to the Maze Runner franchise its third and final chapter, The Death Cure, is primed for a late January release. Looking ahead, the actor is ready to bring one of his favorite characters to life.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There’s just so many that I’m obsessed with,” O’Brien told ComicBook.com when asked which anime character would be a dream role. Luckily, his Maze Runner co-star Dexter Darden was nearby to remind him of the character he has always had his eye on.

“You remember, you wanted to be Goku from Dragon Ball Z,” Darden said.

“It would have to be Goku,” O’Brien said. “Just cause I naturally always do stuff like this…” Naturally, the actor then stuck a Kamehameha pose to show off his Saiyan powers. Check it out in the video at the top of the page.

O’Brien’s recent film efforts might be enough to earn him a shot at such a role, too. The actor lays it all out in the final Maze Runner movie, tossed into dozens of action sequences which appeared to use every bit of energy possible. Outside of Maze Runner, though, the actor really put his chops on display in American Assassin. Playing a character pushed too far by the tragic death of his fiance, O’Brien made a serious bid to be an action star.

For now, fans can look forward to seeing the young star in Maze Runner: The Death Cure as his efforts on the franchise come to a close. The saga began in 2014 with the first Maze Runner movie with a sequel in 2015. The third film was delayed to 2018 due to an on-set injury which, in true Goku fashion, O’Brien would overcome.

Maze Runner: The Death Cure hits theaters on January 26, 2018.