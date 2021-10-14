Earwig and the Witch Is Heading to Netflix

Currently, you can watch nearly all of the classic animated films from Studio Ghibli on HBO Max, with the streaming service being one of the first to give fans the opportunity to take in some of the most legendary movies in the medium, but it seems as if the latest work of Ghibli is set to land on Netflix with Earwig And The Witch. First releasing in 2020, the new movie not only changed things up by focusing on a bevy of supernatural characters that dabble in witchcraft, but also by using computer-generated animation for the first time.

While Earwig And The Witch might have released last winter, Ghibli is still working on not only creating new movies, with their next being an adaptation of the popular Japanese novel, “How Do You Live?” but also with the creation of the studio’s first amusement park which is set to open its doors next year. With the first anime-only theme park based entirely on Studio Ghibli properties, fans of the legendary animation studio can expect attractions to bring to life some of the biggest properties from the production house’s roster, including My Neighbor Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, and Kiki’s Delivery Service to name a few.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s Official Twitter Account shared the big news that Earwig And The Witch would be landing on its streaming service at a yet unrevealed date, leaving many to wonder if other Ghibli films are set to make the jump from HBO Max to other streaming services, especially considering how hot anime is right now for a number of outlets:

EARWIG AND THE WITCH, Studio Ghibli's first-ever 3DCG feature, is headed to Netflix.



Check out the official trailer for this magical film directed by Goro Miyazaki (From Up on Poppy Hill). pic.twitter.com/pR8SbuiNr4 — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) October 13, 2021

If you’re unfamiliar with Earwig And The Witch, the official description of Studio Ghibli’s latest feature reads as such:

“Growing up in an orphanage, Earwig has no idea that her mother had magical powers. Her life will take a new turn when a strange family takes her in, and she is forced to live with a selfish witch.”

While there has been no word as to whether more Ghibli movies will be making the jump to other platforms, it definitely seems as if the anime wars are ramping up when it comes to the numerous streaming services that are vying for the top of heap.

What is your favorite Studio Ghibli film to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Ghibli.