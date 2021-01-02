Fairy Tail Creator Hypes Edens Zero Anime with Special New Year's Day Art

✖

Fairy Tail creator is hyping the upcoming Edens Zero anime with some special art for the new year! 2020 was a rough year for fans of Hiro Mashima's works as with Fairy Tail's anime coming to an end in 2019, there was no running adaptation of any of the fan favorite creator's projects. But all the while, Mashima's current series Edens Zero has been tearing its way through the manga world and even crossing the 100 chapter mark over the course of 2020. Now this year is gearing up to be even bigger starting this Spring.

With Edens Zero's big anime adaptation making its debut some time this April as part of the Spring 2021 anime season, fans have plenty of reasons to look forward to the year to come. This is especially true for Mashima himself, who took to both his and the official Twitter account for Edens Zero's anime to share a couple of sketches getting ready for the new year. First is an adorable one of Shiki, Rebecca, Happy and Pino:

Next comes from Mashima's own Twitter account that sees three members of the Four Shining Stars (Witch, Sister and Hermit) celebrating the new year with fancy new looks:

Produced by J.C. Staff, Edens Zero's anime will be directed Shinji Ishihara, who returns from directing Fairy Tail's anime. The first few characters have been confirmed for the series too with Takuma Terashima, Mikako Komatsu, and Rie Kugimiya (who is returning from Fairy Tail) voicing the main trio of Shiki Granbell, Rebecca Bluegarden, and Happy respectively.

Will you be checking out Edens Zero's anime when it makes its debut? Which moments are you most excited to see in action? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!