Edens Zero Final Volume Shares First Look

Edens Zero has become a major anime hit since its manga arrived in 2018. Following the wild world of Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy, creator Hiro Mashima might be best known for creating Fairy Tail, which is currently in its sequel series. This summer, Mashima released the final chapter of the series but that doesn’t mean the manga doesn’t still have some tricks up its sleeve. To build up hype for the final volume of the series, Mashima has shared a new look at the cover that will mark the grand finale for the manga that has taken the anime world by storm.

Edens Zero still has some territory to cover before its anime comes to a conclusion in the same way as the manga has. Brought to life by J.C. Staff, the production house best known for One-Punch Man Season 2, Slayers, and A Certain Magical Index, the second season debuted last year. While a third season has yet to be confirmed, it seems like a safe enough bet that J.C. Staff will continue to tell Shiki’s story until all of the manga’s events are covered.

Edens Zero: One More Time

While Fairy Tail continues thanks to its sequel, 100 Years Quest, Mashima has been tight-lipped about the idea of Edens Zero receiving a part two. As Mashima continues to pen Natsu’s further adventures, the new anime adaptation for the sequel is playing on the small screen.

If you haven’t had the chance to dive into Edens Zero, the anime adaptation is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Netflix. Here’s how the anime franchise describes the story of Shiki and company, “At Granbell Kingdom, an abandoned amusement park, Shiki has lived his entire life among machines. But one day, Rebecca and her cat companion Happy appear at the park’s front gates. Little do these newcomers know that this is the first human contact Granbell has had in a hundred years! As Shiki stumbles his way into making new friends, his former neighbors stir at an opportunity for a robo-rebellion…And when his old homeland becomes too dangerous, Shiki must join Rebecca and Happy on their spaceship and escape into the boundless cosmos.”

Want to see what the future holds for Shiki, Rebecca, and Happy? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Edens Zero.