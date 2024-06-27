Edens Zero Manga Wraps With Chapter 293: Ending Explained

Edens Zero has been a mainstay with Kodansha since 2018, but at last, the series has come to a close. Creator Hiro Mashima wrapped the sci-fi drama this week after six years of serialization. As you can imagine, readers have been quick to check out the final chapter of Edens Zero, and we're here to break down how the finale rolled out.

So of course, be warned! There are spoilers below for Edens Zero chapter 293. Read on with caution!

Weekly Shonen Magazine went live this week with the final chapter of Edens Zero, and it would put things lightly to say the series wrapped up at warp speed. Mashima's pacing kicked into high gear this month, and the manga's finale did not slow down. The series checks in on Shiki some years after chapter 292 as we see the boy back on Planet Granbell. The world is more vibrant than ever in the wake of Shiki's takedown of Chronophage. And after a few pages, Edens Zero chapter 293 pops off as Shiki's lover Rebecca goes into labor.

Yup, that is right. The two are having a child of their own. Edens Zero ends with the birth of Shiki's daughter with Rebecca, but that is far from it.

After all, the manga's final chapter brings all of Shiki's allies together to celebrate the birth. Just about everyone shows up, but of course, Pino is missing. As the chapter begins, we see Shiki has stored the defunct EMP in his shop as he refuses to give up on his friend. As the chapter moves forward, we see Pino reunite with Mother in some sort of purgatory, and it is there the spirit offers to reincarnate Pino as Shiki's daughter with Rebecca. However, Pino does not take the offer. Rather than become human, Pino says she wants to return to her mechanical body as her loved ones showed her that life should be celebrated no matter your race. So right after Shiki's daughter is born, Pino comes into the delivery area to the shock of everyone.

With its final page, Edens Zero gives us one last look at its titular warship, and that is all it wrote. The finale is brisk at best and rushed at worst. Much of the manga's final arc was paced this way, so love it or hate it, netizens were expecting the speedy surrender.

