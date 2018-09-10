‘Edens Zero’ Reveals First Volume Cover Art

Hiro Mashima’s Fairy Tail follow up Edens Zero has been a fun ride for fans so far, and now they’ll soon be able to own the first volume of the series when it launches in Japan.

Mashima actually shared a preview of the cover art for Volume 1 of the series to his Twitter, and it’s just as pretty as you would think.

Videos by ComicBook.com

With the first volume getting ready to hit store shelves in Japan on September 14, Mashima revealed a preview for the volume’s cover and it teases many of the fun space adventures Rebecca and Shiki are having for the first few chapters of the manga.

Fans have appreciated how different it seems from Mashima’s previous works while still featuring callouts and references to Fairy Tail. There have been new characters introduced to the series featuring major visual similarities with Fairy Tail’s Lucy, Erza, and Happy. Though they have completely different personalities than those characters, fans are happy just to see new representations of them.

Luckily for fans in the West, Kodansha has already confirmed that they will bring the first volume of Edens Zero to the West some time in October this year. This will be a pretty quick turnaround for the series, which is only made more impressive by the fact that it was being simpulbbed in multiple languages upon its initial release.

If you haven’t read Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter. Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, and was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle.

When the announcement for the new series from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement.”

The story is set in a completely different world than seen in Fairy Tail as it follows the young Rebecca as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.