Eminence in Shadow Cosplay Highlights Shadow Garden's Beta

The Eminence in Shadow brought its surprising first season to an end earlier this year, and one awesome cosplay is helping to highlight one of the standouts from Shadow Garden's massive force, Beta! The anime taking on Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original Eminence in Shadow light novel series kicked off its run last Fall and made an immediate impact on fans thanks to how much of a twist it had on the standard Isekai formulas. As its main character, Cid Kagenou, worked through his new life and pretended to be much bigger than he was, it turned out that everything he had made up was the real deal.

The balance between everything around him being much more serious than Cid expects made for some major comedic moments especially as the members of Shadow Garden continue to worship Cid for everything he's gotten right thus far. One of the standouts in this regard has been Beta, who was Cid's right hand in some of the big moments in the anime's first season. Now artist @makiirisu on Instagram has brought this Shadow Garden member back to the fight with a cool cosplay! Check it out:

How to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Anime

Directed by Kazuya Nakanishi for Nexus, with scripts writen by Kanichi Katou, characters designed by Makoto Iino, and music composed by Kenichiro Suehiro, the first season of Eminence in Shadow is now fully completed but thankfully a Season 2 of the anime has already been announced to be in the works. While there has yet to be a release window or date set for the new episodes just yet, you can catch up with The Eminence in Shadow's anime exclusively now streaming with HIDIVE. They tease Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

