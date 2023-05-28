Eminence in Shadow Season 2 Trailer Sets Release Window

The Eminence in Shadow might have just ended the anime's first season run earlier this year, but The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is already gearing up to follow it with a new release window and trailer launched to help celebrate! The anime taking on Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original The Eminence in Shadow light novel series was one of the most curious new releases of the Fall 2022 anime schedule overall. It offered up a new take on stories typically seen in Isekai wish fulfillment anime, and hilariously made its main character Cid Kagenou's desires more real than he'll ever really know.

Thus it was really no surprise when The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 was announced to be in the works shortly after the first season wrapped up its run earlier this February. What is a surprise, however, is that The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is already on the way much sooner than expected. The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has announced it will be releasing its new episodes some time this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, and you can check out the newest trailer for The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 below:

How to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 has not revealed a concrete release date as of this announcement, but will be launching this October for the new wave of anime planned for the Fall 2023 anime season. A returning staff and voice cast from the first season of the anime will be behind the new episodes, but international streaming plans have yet to be announced as of this writing. If you wanted to catch up with the first season, The Eminence in Shadow's anime is now exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease The Eminence in Shadow as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

Will you be checking out The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 when it premieres this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!