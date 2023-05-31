Eminence in Shadow Cosplay Highlights Shadow Garden's Alpha Before Season 2

The Eminence in Shadow is getting ready to return to screens with Season 2 of the anime later this Fall, and one awesome cosplay is getting ready in its own way by highlighting the Shadow Garden organization's leading member Alpha before she comes back in the new episodes in Season 2! The anime adaptation for Daisuke Aizawa and Tozai's original The Eminence in Shadow light novel series really took Isekai anime fans by surprise for all of its twists on how it handled the usual Isekai anime formula, so it was no surprise to see it was coming back with Season 2.

Helping matters along is the fact that joining the oblivious main character Cid Kagenou is his massive group of secret assassins in the Shadow Garden organization (that's really doing all of the things that Cid pretends he's been planning). Leading the charge for them is their leader Alpha, and now she's been brought to life through a perfect cosplay from artist @seracoss on Instagram as we wait for her return to action in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 later this year:

How to Watch The Eminence in Shadow Season 2

The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 is currently scheduled to premiere this October as part of the Fall 2023 anime schedule, but has yet to nail down a concrete release date as of this writing. What has been confirmed, however, is that The Eminence in Shadow Season 2 will be running for 12 episodes when it finally premieres. If you wanted to catch up with the first season before Season 2 hits, The Eminence in Shadow's anime is now exclusively streaming with HIDIVE. They tease The Eminence in Shadow anime as such:

"Even in his past life, Cid's dream wasn't to become a protagonist or a final boss. He'd rather lie low as a minor character until it's prime time to reveal he's a mastermind...or at least, do the next best thing-pretend to be one! And now that he's been reborn into another world, he's ready to set the perfect conditions to live out his dreams to the fullest. Armed with his overactive imagination, Cid jokingly recruits members to his organization and makes up a whole backstory about an evil cult that they need to take down. Well, as luck would have it, these imaginary adversaries turn out to be the real deal – and everyone knows the truth but him!"

What are you hoping to see from Alpha in The Eminence in Shadow Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything The Eminence in Shadow in the comments!