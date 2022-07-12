Netflix's Cowboy Bebop Secures 2022 Emmy Nomination

Earlier today, the news about this year's annual Emmy Award nominations went live, and Netflix came in with some strong picks. Everything from Squid Game to Stranger Things pull in high profile nods, after all. And despite its mixed reviews, Cowboy Bebop managed to pull a nomination at this year's event.

According to the Emmys official nominees list, Cowboy Bebop is in the running for Outstanding Main Titan Design. The series is competing against a slew of other titles including Candy, Foundation, Lisey's Story, Only Murders in the Building, Severance, and Pachinko. Fans will find out which series wins later this fall as the Emmy Awards are set to go live this September.

Of course, Netflix's Cowboy Bebop does have an impressive title design, and its aesthetic really captured the mixed genres found in the original anime. However, the live-action adaptation was not met with universal praise. Given its mixed reception and high budget, Netflix has already confirmed Cowboy Bebop will not be getting a second season. So if you want to see what the show's fuss is all about, you can stream it now on Netflix.

Want to know more about Cowboy Bebop? You can check out the series' full synopsis below for all the details you need on the anime:

"Explore the far reaches of the galaxy in this undeniably hip series that inspired a generation – and redefined anime as an indisputable art form. The Bebop crew is just trying to make a buck. This motely lot of intergalactic loners teams up to track down fugitives and turn them in for cold hard cash. Spike is a hero whose cool façade hides a dark and deadly past. The pilot Jet is a bruiser of a brute who can't wait to collect the next bounty. Faye Valentine is a femme fatale prone to breaking hearts and separating fools from their money. Along for the ride are the brilliant, but weird, hacker Ed and a super genius Welsh Corgi named Ein. On their own, any one of them is likely to get lost in the sprawl of space, but together, they're they most entertaining gang of bounty hunters in the year 2071."

Are you surprised by this Netflix nomination? Have you gotten the chance to watch Cowboy Bebop yet? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.