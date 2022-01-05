Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop stunned many when the streaming service announced that the live-action adaptation wouldn’t be returning for a season two. Though the series landed to extremely mixed reviews, it seems that a campaign has been created which is hoping that the series, starring the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda, will make a comeback in the future and give the denizens of the Bebop a proper ending and a second season.

Cowboy Bebop’s live-action series debuted last year to a very mixed response, and rightfully so considering how beloved the original anime series has become over the years. With the likes of John Cho, Mustafa Shakir, and Daniella Pineda taking on the roles of Spike Spiegel, Jet Black, and Faye Valentine, many viewers who were fans of the original series found the changes to the story, and the quality of the series according to them, to not be up to par. On the flip side, there were many fans that felt the live-action series was a worthy addition to Netflix’s library and are dying to see the story of the Bebop given a proper ending.

The petition, which began last year on Change.org, is inching closer to one hundred thousand signatures, and should it receive one hundred and fifty thousand, it would be one of the biggest on the site as it stands. While this doesn’t mean that we can expect Netflix’s Cowboy Bebop to make a comeback, it shows that the series certainly had its fans.

While Cowboy Bebop was canceled by Netflix after one season, the streaming service is still going all-in with several other live-action adaptations, with the likes of Avatar The Last Airbender, Yu Yu Hakusho, and One Piece currently set to join its library. It is yet to be seen whether the Bebop’s fate might affect these other series, it is certainly something to keep in mind as Netflix dives further into the world of anime via different avenues.

Do you want to see the Bebop return to Netflix? Do you think it should remain canceled? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Cowboy Bebop.