Exclusive ’Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1’ Clip Highlights A Corralian Battle

When it comes to anime, mecha is the name of the game for millions of fans. The genre houses big-name titles like Mobile Suit Gundam and Evangelion, but Eureka Seven remains one of its top series after all this time. Later this year, the sci-fi story will make its way back to theaters with the Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution film trilogy, and ComicBook has a special clip of its first installment to share.

So, if you are ready to see Ray and Charles fight off some Corralians, then you are in luck.

The clip, which can be seen above, shows off the two Gekkostate warriors as they undergo a dangerous mission. Ray and Charles are tasked with clearing out a fleet of Corralians. However, things take a turn when their group's base malfunctions and leaves the pair to fight on their own.

If you are not familiar with Eureka Seven's new trilogy, you should already know its story. The project is meant to reboot the original 2005 anime series while expanding its overall canon. With a brand-new prequel attached, Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution shows how Renton and all of his comrades come together in one of the show's most emotional arcs.

You can read Funimation's official synopsis for the trilogy's first film below:

"Ride the trapars and take to the skies once more! The revolutionary mecha anime from studio Bones returns for the first movie in a high-flying trilogy.

It all begins with the story that was left untold—the earth-shattering incident where Renton's father disappeared. With the mysterious pilot Eureka by his side, only Adroc Thurston could undo his own mistake, sparking the event that changed everything and earned him the title of a hero. Now, ten years later, Eureka lies in critical condition as Renton leaves the crew of the Gekko. But when he finds himself in the care of his father's old friends, he has a choice to make. Either stay with the loving family he's always wanted, or earn the love he seeks."

Are you ready to revisit the iconic series? Funimation Films will be bringing Eureka Seven Hi-Evolution 1 to theaters on February 5 and 7. You can get more information and find screening locations near you at their website! Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know if you'll be going and to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!