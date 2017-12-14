EXO Drops First Teaser For 2017 Winter Album

The holiday season is about to kick into full gear, but there is one gift every EXO fan has on their list. The k-pop group will put out a holiday album this month, and EXO just dropped its first teaser for the release.

Over on Twitter, the band’s official page shared a tantalizing reel to hype their album (via Soompi). The clip, which can be seen below, simply shows a mug floating before an array of stars. The cup is steaming with what fans hope is hot chocolate, and the tweet has the simple hashtags “EXO” and “WINTER”.

A slew of details about the album were released shortly after the teaser went live. EXO’s new album will be titled “Universe,” and it will feature a rock-ballad track that shared its name with the album. “Universe” will have a total of seven songs, and they are said to all vary in genre.

If you are wanting to grab the new EXO album, you can do so just before Christmas rolls in. “Universe” will go on sale through streaming sites on December 21 at 6 p.m. KST. U.S. fans will be able to buy the album through vendors like iTunes and Amazon.

Of course, this is not EXO’s first encounter with holiday music. The band has put out a few winter albums since 2013 when “Miracles in December” was released. “Sing For You” went live in December 2015 before “For Life” followed it up in 2016. “Universe” will be the group’s latest winter addition under S.M. Entertainment.

Are you excited to jam to EXO's new album this holiday season?