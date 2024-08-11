Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Finally Adapts an Iconic Natsu x Lucy Scene

Fairy Tail is so, so back. If you did not realize, the fantastical series returned to TV this season all thanks to Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The sequel began years ago with series creator Hiro Mashima at the helm, and at last, the story has come to screen. Today, fans tuned in as a new episode of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest went live, and it put all eyes on Natsu. After all, the hero found himself enraged like never before, and the only thing that kept him tethered to Earth was his closest person.

Today, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest did what the fandom has been asking for, and manga readers can guess what went down. Netizens watched as Natsu faced down a horrific foe. The episode, which also brings the Fire Dragon God Ignia to life, pushes Natsu over the edge. We see him threaten to annihilate a beast with his fire, but Lucy steps forward. She keeps Natsu from turning his opponent to ash but at great cost to herself.

After all, Natsu has lost himself in this moment, and Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest makes that clear. The hero is shifting into a dragon state, leaving his skin rough and scalding to the touch. Natsu is untouchable in this form, but Lucy moves forward to save him anyways. Despite any burns to herself, Lucy tells Natsu to stop, and her touch is what brings the mage back to reality.

The entire scene was done beautifully by J.C. Staff, and Fairy Tail fans are happy for it. This scene is considered an iconic one for the Natsu x Lucy ship, after all. Mashima has never been shy about his love for the couple, and while NaLu hasn’t been made canon explicitly, their feelings for one another are undeniable. This new scene from Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest proves as much, so really, it is not surprising to see the anime trending thanks to this scene.

If you have not checked out Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, the anime is now streaming, so you can find its episodes subbed and dubbed on Crunchyroll. For more info on the sequel, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the “100 Years Quest”– a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

