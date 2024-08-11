Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Casts Bakugo VA to Play Fire Dragon God, Ignia

Fairy Tail is back with a new anime, and the comeback has one stacked cast. With returning stars on hand, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is now expanding its leads with newcomers. Now, we know another big-name actor is joining the sequel, and fans of Bakugo Katsuki will be able to spot their voice immediately.

After all, Nobuhiko Okamoto is on deck with the Fairy Tail team. The voice actor is set to play a rather fiery role in the anime. Ignia, the Fire Dragon God, is teaming up with Nobuhiko for their debut.

As you can imagine, Fairy Tail fans have big hopes for Nobuhiko, and that is hardly surprising given their work. These days, the actor is all over the industry, and it isn’t just because of My Hero Academia. Millions of fans know Nobuhiko for his work as Bakugo Katsuki, but he has also played notable roles like Rin in Blue Exorcist, Genya in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, Himmel in Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End, Yu Nishinoya in Haikyu, and more.

Clearly, Nobuhiko has tons of roles to their name, and now Ignia is joining the list. For those unfamiliar with the Fire Dragon God, Ignia is one of the main dragons in Guiltina, and he is the biological son of Igneel. So yes, it seems Ignia and Natsu are brothers, blood-related or not. Arrogant to a fault, Ignia is supremely confident in his power, and he has little love for anyone including his family. As far as Ignia is concerned, there is nothing more important than being the strongest, and he will go to any lengths to take down his opponents.

If you are not caught up with Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, you can check out the anime easily enough on Crunchyroll. The sequel is rolling out episodes weekly these days, and for manga lovers, they can find Hiro Mashima’s sequel on Kodansha’s K Manga app. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest below:

“Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they’ve decided to tackle the “100 Years Quest”– a job no one’s dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you’re with real friends, the adventures never stop!”

