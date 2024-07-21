Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Dub Is Now Streaming

Fairy Tail is now back in action this Summer with a new sequel anime series, and the English dub release for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is now available for streaming! Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a brand new sequel series set after the events of the original Fairy Tail anime and manga, and the sequel is sending Natsu and the others out on a dangerous new quest to deal with powerful dragons. It’s a quest no one has managed to complete in over 100 years, but Natsu, Lucy, and the core Fairy Tail party are up to the task.

While the first few episodes of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest have been released for the Summer thus far, fans of the English dub of the original anime series have been holding out for the chance to see the new sequel themselves. Luckily, Crunchyroll has now released the first episode of the dub and will continue to release them through the Summer as well. To celebrate the launch of the sequel’s English dub, Crunchyroll has also revealed the returning and new voice cast additions for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (that you can get the breakdown for below).

Poster for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Dub Voice Cast

With Cris George serving as voice director, Zach Bolton as producer, and Tyler Walker handling the adaptation, the English dub voice cast for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest breaks down as such:

Todd Haberkorn as Natsu

Cherami Leigh as Lucy

Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza

Newton Pittman as Gray

Tia Ballard as Happy

Brittney Karbowski as Wendy

Jad Saxton as Carla

Sean Hennigan as Elefseria

Celeste Perez as Touka

Austin Tindle as Alzack

Kristin Sutton as Asca

Angela Chase as Bisca

Tyler Walker as Bixlow

Jamie Marchi as Cana

Z. Charles Bolton as Droy

Christopher R. Sabat as Elfman

Caitlin Glass as Evergreen

John Burgmeier as Fried

Dawn M. Bennett as Frosch

David Wald as Gajeel

Jason Douglas as Gildarts

Corey Cleary-Stoner as Jet

Brina Palencia as Juvia

Molly Searcy as Karameel

Apphia Yu as Laki

Patrick Seitz as Laxus

Hannah Alyea as Levy

Gabe Kunda as Pantherlily

Carrie Savage as Lisanna

Brian Mathis as Macao

R Bruce Elliott as Makarov

Eric Cherry as Max

Aaron Campbell as Mercphobia

Monica Rial as Mirajane

Lindsay Seidel as Romeo

Terri Doty as Virgo

Charlie Campbell as Wakaba

Gregory Lush as Warren

Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be airing its new episodes throughout the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and you can find both the Japanese and English dub releases now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the sequel anime as such, “The rowdiest guild in Fiore Kingdom is back! Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild tackle the legendary “100 Years Quest,” tougher than any S-Class quest. Their goal: find the first wizard guild ever, located in the far north of Guiltina. Facing new gods, mysterious towns, and ominous foes, they’ll have their work cut out for them. Will they succeed where no wizard has before?”