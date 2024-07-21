Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Dub Is Now Streaming

Fairy Tail is now back in action this Summer with a new sequel anime series, and the English dub release for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is now available for streaming! Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is a brand new sequel series set after the events of the original Fairy Tail anime and manga, and the sequel is sending Natsu and the others out on a dangerous new quest to deal with powerful dragons. It’s a quest no one has managed to complete in over 100 years, but Natsu, Lucy, and the core Fairy Tail party are up to the task.
While the first few episodes of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest have been released for the Summer thus far, fans of the English dub of the original anime series have been holding out for the chance to see the new sequel themselves. Luckily, Crunchyroll has now released the first episode of the dub and will continue to release them through the Summer as well. To celebrate the launch of the sequel’s English dub, Crunchyroll has also revealed the returning and new voice cast additions for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest (that you can get the breakdown for below).
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest English Dub Voice Cast
With Cris George serving as voice director, Zach Bolton as producer, and Tyler Walker handling the adaptation, the English dub voice cast for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest breaks down as such:
- Todd Haberkorn as Natsu
- Cherami Leigh as Lucy
- Colleen Clinkenbeard as Erza
- Newton Pittman as Gray
- Tia Ballard as Happy
- Brittney Karbowski as Wendy
- Jad Saxton as Carla
- Sean Hennigan as Elefseria
- Celeste Perez as Touka
- Austin Tindle as Alzack
- Kristin Sutton as Asca
- Angela Chase as Bisca
- Tyler Walker as Bixlow
- Jamie Marchi as Cana
- Z. Charles Bolton as Droy
- Christopher R. Sabat as Elfman
- Caitlin Glass as Evergreen
- John Burgmeier as Fried
- Dawn M. Bennett as Frosch
- David Wald as Gajeel
- Jason Douglas as Gildarts
- Corey Cleary-Stoner as Jet
- Brina Palencia as Juvia
- Molly Searcy as Karameel
- Apphia Yu as Laki
- Patrick Seitz as Laxus
- Hannah Alyea as Levy
- Gabe Kunda as Pantherlily
- Carrie Savage as Lisanna
- Brian Mathis as Macao
- R Bruce Elliott as Makarov
- Eric Cherry as Max
- Aaron Campbell as Mercphobia
- Monica Rial as Mirajane
- Lindsay Seidel as Romeo
- Terri Doty as Virgo
- Charlie Campbell as Wakaba
- Gregory Lush as Warren
Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will be airing its new episodes throughout the Summer 2024 anime schedule, and you can find both the Japanese and English dub releases now streaming with Crunchyroll. They tease the sequel anime as such, “The rowdiest guild in Fiore Kingdom is back! Natsu, Lucy, Gray, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild tackle the legendary “100 Years Quest,” tougher than any S-Class quest. Their goal: find the first wizard guild ever, located in the far north of Guiltina. Facing new gods, mysterious towns, and ominous foes, they’ll have their work cut out for them. Will they succeed where no wizard has before?”