‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Super Cute ‘Black Panther’ Crossover

Fairy Tail knows how get fans going, but it doesn’t always rely on fan service to make that happen. While Lucy’s skimpy wardrobe may excite some, there are other ways for Hiro Mashima to excite his followers, and the artist just proved it.

Really, all it took was a bit of Black Panther to make fans go nuts.

Over on Twitter, the artist posted a little sketch he did for fun, and netizens are loving the cute piece. As you can see below, Mashima felt it was time to cross Fairy Tail over with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he needed an Exceed to do it.

The cute sketch reimagines Panther Lily as Wakanda’s most iconic superhero, and the cat pulls off the look. The kitty shown leans into the Black Panther’s black-and-yellow scheme, and its clawed fist looks plenty dangerous. In fact, some may mistake the drawing as a chibi version of the hero, but the cat’s scar gives away his Panther Lily connection.

As for why Mashima decided to draw the crossover, well — don’t get too excited. The superhero isn’t about to jump Natsu and challenge him to a battle. The artist revealed the drawing was done just for fun to celebrate a marathon he’s planning.

“I’m going to watch Black Panther and The Greatest Showman today,” Mashima captioned the image.

Of course, fans of Fairy Tail would love to see Panther Lily get his own superhero suit like the Black Panther. The Exceed acts as Gajeel’s righthand man, and they have undergone dozens of battles together. As one of the most battle-savvy Exceeds, Panther Lily would definitely do King T’Challa proud, and he would look real cute in a suit… so long as Mashima designed it.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire-breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

