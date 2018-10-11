‘Fairy Tail’ Reveals One Hero’s Human Form

Fairy Tail is back with its final season, and fans are ready to see how the magical series is going to go down. After a few years away, the franchise is all fired up thanks to Natsu Dragneel, but he isn’t the only mage fans are impressed with.

No, there is another Fairy Tail friend upping their magic game, and they have a human form to prove it.

Recently, Fairy Tail‘s latest episode gave fans an inside look at it current arc. The big premiere saw Natsu and Lucy undertake a mission to reunite their guild after it was disbanded. Without many leads, the gang heads to Lamia Scale to get tips, and it is there they find Wendy.

Oh, and Carla is there too, but you may not have noticed her at first. After all, the pink Exceed has found a way to turn into a human, and it would be an understatement to say people were surprised.

Carla makes her big return to Fairy Tail as a human, and her new form makes her look a similar age to Wendy. While the transformation keeps her cat ears and tail, Carla is human everywhere else. She can be seen dressed in a cute school uniform, and Happy is blown away by her appearance. Still, Natsu’s friend prefers the girl in her cat form, and she reverts back to it after a bit.

According to Carla, she chose to learn transformation magic during her training recently. The decision was made as the new magic will help increase her power overall as well as her precognition. Having had a year to train, Carla seems to be able to slip into her human form at will for a yet-known period of time. So, if Happy gets his act together, he might be able to debut his human form one day down the line.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tailget into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.