‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Releases First Poster

It has been awhile since Fairy Tail made a showing on the small screen, but that will change rather soon. In a few months, the magical series will return to TV with its final season, and you can get a first look at the project now.

Natsu, it is good to have you back!

Not long ago, the official website for Fairy Tail put up its first image of the final season. The picture, which can be found below, features Natsu crouching on a battlefield holding a rather familiar banner.

As you can see, Natsu looks the same as ever with his pink hair and costume. His guild mark is proudly turned to fans, and his arm is wrapped in bandages.

Of course, it is hard to miss the massive flag the hero is waving. A shredded banner carrying the Fairy Tail logo is tightly held in Natsu’s hand, and it seems like the flag is signaling the show’s final march to TV.

Looking at the image, it seems like the design of Natsu is a bit different than his last anime outing. The simplified look shrinks the hero’s face just a bit, and the poster’s lighting suits the character rather well. There is no word on whether this aesthetic will lean into the season as a whole, but fans are loving this new look at Natsu.

Right now, there are few details about Fairy Tail‘s final season, but fans do know a bit. The anime is set to return this October, and A-1 Pictures will oversee the venture with Bridge. No episode count for the season have been released, but it does have plenty to adapt. The last episode of Fairy Tail adapted chapter 418, and there are a total of 541 to adapt. This final season has two arcs to adapt before it can wrap, so fans will want to keep a close eye on the project as it moves forward.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be checking out this highly anticipated return of Fairy Tail?