‘Fairy Tail’ Promises Natsu’s Revival In New Teaser

Fairy Tail has made some big promises, and its final season isn’t going to change that up. So far, the anime’s comeback has pulled off some dramatic twists, and Fairy Tail is promising yet another gift to fans.

Yes, that’s right. Natsu is about to come back into the picture, and the Dragon Slayer has been missed.

Recently, Fairy Tail put out its latest episode, and it saw Natsu missing per usual. The fire mage has been out for the count since he last encounter with Zeref. The pair went to battle, but Natsu was knocked unconscious after he learned the truth about his past.

Since then, Natsu has been down, but it appears the hero will make a comeback this week. Fairy Tail is poised to drop episode 299 on fans soon, and it will be titled “Natsu, Revived.” The preview for next week’s episode went so far as to show Natsu up and in action on the battlefield, but fans are not convinced the hero is feeling totally well.

After all, Natsu has been out of commission for some time now, and he was hit with serious damage by Zeref. Those bruises combined with the truth bomb dropped on Natsu would be a lot for anyone to handle, so Happy will want to keep a close eye on the Dragon Slayer until this skirmish reaches its next breaking point.

So, are you glad to see Natsu get back into action?

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

