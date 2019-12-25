Fairy Tail Illustrator Gets Festive with Lucy Drawing

Fairy Tail might have ended earlier this year, but the franchise is going on strong. Hiro Mashima has moved on from the magical guild to focus on its new sci-fi series Edens Zero. Still, the creator has not given up on Fairy Tail as its heroes have returned for a sequel, and the new series is celebrating Christmas in a big way.

Over on Twitter, Atsuo Ueda got fans buzzing with a special piece of artwork. The artist, who oversees the progress of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest, posted a piece of artwork to welcome in the holidays.

As you can see below, the artwork shows off Lucy in all of her festive cheer. The artwork follows the heroine as she holds a snow globe filled with some familiar Fairy Tail figures.

The globe has a Christmas tree inside with a few ornaments. One of the bobbles recreates Natsu while another focuses on Happy and then Plue.

Of course, Lucy herself is decked out in holiday gear. The Christmas outfit features a Santa hat and a red-and-green ribbon. A collar necklace is included with a golden bell, and it matches the white-trimmed corset that Lucy has on. The low-cut piece also features a ribbon, and she completes the look with long gloves.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season brought the anime to its official end.