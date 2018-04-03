‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Teasing Big Announcement This Week

The clock is ticking for the creator of Fairy Tail, but fans think the artist heading to a rather excitement deadline. At long last, it seems Hiro Mashima will be able to inform fans on his latest work, and everyone is crossing their fingers that an anime announcement is imminent.

After all, fans need to know where the next season of Fairy Tail is, and now is as good of a time as any to open up.

Taking to Twitter, the creator of Fairy Tail made fans buzz when he updated them on a long-teased announcement. Mashima posted a short message, writing, “It seems I’ll be able to make a few announcements on the fifth.”

Of course, this is not the first time Mashima has teased this reveal. Back in February, the artist informed fans he has a big announcement in store, but he has been forced to keep it quiet for now. His first teaser said Mashima had “different” things to reveal and that there will be a lot of them. By March, Mashima told fans his reveals will go live in April for a few unspecified reasons, and it looks like the artist will honor that release window.

So far, there is no word on what Mashima has in store for fans, but they have their hopes. Last July, it was announced that Fairy Tail will get another anime season that will adapt the rest of Mashima’s manga. The news broke when the artist gave fans the heads up on Twitter, but zero details have been given about the comeback since. All fans know is that Fairy Tail will return in 2018, and many expect the shonen giant to hit TVs in October 2018.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a 2018 release.

Are you ready to watch more Fairy Tail?