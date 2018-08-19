‘Fairy Tail’ Gets its Own Magical Credit Card

Hiro Mashima is having quite a successful Summer with the successful release of his newest work, Edens Zero. But Fairy Tail is about to get a lot more time to shine as it gears up for its final anime season.

You’ll start to see it everywhere, perhaps Fairy Tail might be right in your wallet with one of these special credit cards featuring a brand new illustration of the Fairy Tail guild drawn by Mashima himself.

Videos by ComicBook.com

To celebrate the release of Edens Zero Volume 1 in Japan this September (and later in the United States), and the premiere of the Fairy Tail anime’s final season in October, Culture Entertainment in Japan is having a special collaboration with Mashima for a special credit card for use in their Tsutaya DVD/CD rental chains.

Fans in Japan can get their own specialty “T-Card” for 540 yen (about $4.90 USD), and they’ll be accepted in Tsutaya chain stores in Japan from August 23 until February 28 next year.

There’s an Edens Zero version of the T-Card featuring the color spread in the first chapter of the series, but the illustration for the Fairy Tail T-Card features a brand new illustration from Mashima featuring many of the guild’s prominent members in a casual and fun environment. It wouldn’t be a bad sight in your wallet.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third season is launching this October.

Although the manga officially ended last year, Mashima has a ton of projects in the works. There is a currently running Fairy Tail sequel series as well as many spin-offs such as Fairy Tail: City Hero, putting Fairy Tail’s characters in another world, Fairy Tail: Happy’s Grand Adventure, which focuses on Happy, and Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods, which focuses on Laxus.

via Crunchyroll