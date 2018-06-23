Hiro Mashima Shares ‘Fairy Tail’ and ‘Edens Zero’ Crossover

Fairy Tail fans have been waiting to read Hiro Mashima’s next big series Edens Zero, but some fans are still excited about the future of Fairy Tail. Mashima shares this excitement for both of his series’ futures as well.

To both share his excitement for his new serialization, and to let fans know Fairy Tail isn’t quite done yet, he shared quite an adorable crossover between the two series to Twitter.

Mashima’s adorable sketch sees Fairy Tail‘s main character Natsu passing the baton to the main character of Edens Zero. But rather than take the baton for himself, the new protagonist instead breaks it in half to share with Natsu. At the end of the crossover, the two happily go forward into the future. Which makes a lot of sense given that Fairy Tail isn’t quite over yet.

This new serialization is only one of three new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there’s also a secret project brewing. It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure. As For Edens Zero, it’s set to be simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), Edens Zero is slated to release in Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s Issue 30, June 26.

The first chapter of the series will be simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle. When the announcement from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!”

There are no other confirmed details about the story of the new series as of this date, but Mashima has previously revealed sketches featuring the brand new female character, and the brand new main male character.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.