Fairy Tail Teases Major Dragon Slayer Team-Up

Fairy Tail‘s final season is rounding out its final episodes, and the anime will be coming to an end in just a few weeks from now. But before it all comes to an end, the series will be going out with a bang. Not only will it debut a completely original story about how Acnologia became the powerful Dragon King fans can currently see in the series, but there will be a final battle with him to cap things off. The best part of this battle? It’s going to involve a major team up of all the Dragon Slayers.

The preview for Episode 326 of the anime’s final season teases an all out battle between Acnologia’s spirit form and Natsu and the other Dragon Slayers. Trapped in Acnologia’s strange time rift prison in which he was trying to absorb all of their power, it’s going to take everything they have to take him down.

The latest episode of the series debuted a strong Acnologia than ever before. After pushing him in a time rift in order to seal him away, Acnologia surprisingly broke out and ate all of the time magic. This gave him the power to bend time and space, and with this power he transported all of the Dragon Slayers to this strange crystal space.

It was later revealed that Acnologia has since been split into two forms. There’s his physical form out in the real world, and his spirit form. He tried to absorb the power of the Dragon Slayers in order to maintain the balance between his two forms and the two spaces, but Natsu and the others won’t go down without a fight.

After hearing those back home waiting for their return, the Dragon Slayers all broke out of their crystal prisons and are now all ready to fight Acnologia. This was part of the plan set in motion 500 years ago, so now fans can see how it all plays out as the Fairy Tail anime comes to an end.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.