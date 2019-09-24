Fairy Tail Fans Aren’t Ready for the Anime to End

Fairy Tail’s final season kicked off a year ago, and while the anime has been preparing fans for the end of the series it’s another thing altogether to finally be reaching that point a year later. A few weeks back it was confirmed that the voice work on the anime had wrapped, and that the series would be capping off with Episode 328 of the series. Now that Episode 327 had aired last week, the reality of the situation is finally starting to sink in as fans have to ready themselves for the end.

Episode 327 continues the final climactic battle between the Fairy Tail guild and the physical dragon form of Acnologia and Natsu and the Dragons Slayers against Acnologia’s spirit form in another dimension. While the battle was ramping up in previous episodes, this one really is setting up for the final round.

As the anime series prepares for its climactic end, fans from all over have been showing their love for the anime series and still can’t believe that Fairy Tail is coming to an end. While there’s a manga sequel currently running, it’s far and away from the current story being told. So there’s no telling when we’ll see more of the anime again.

Read on to see how fans are reacting to the impending end of the Fairy Tail anime, and let us know how you feel in the comments! Are you ready for Fairy Tail to end? Did you enjoy this last slate of episodes?

