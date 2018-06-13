‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Fancy Erza Sketch

Fairy Tail‘s creator Hiro Mashima’s Twitter account is the place to be for fans of the series as even though the manga has ended, he still regularly updates fans with new art of the series’ most popular characters.

This, of course, includes Erza who Mashima shared a new sketch of in the Heaven’s Wheel armor, an armor fans have not seen in a while.

Just like always, Erza looks just as fierce here as she always does in the Heaven’s Wheel armor. It’s a fan-favorite of her armors given both its style, with wings made out of swords, and strength with its given ability to summon over 200 swords at once. It’s a great example of the balance of strength and coolness Erza is known for.

Mashima uploaded some other fan service works to Twitter in the past like an alluring sketch of Lucy for Christmas, also uploaded a curvaceous sketch of Juvia in a revealing Santa suit, a decidedly less naughty sketch of Wendy and Plue, and a short manga depicting a very NSFW encounter between Natsu and Lucy.

There’s even one decidedly less spicy work with Natsu and Gray playing around (that goes well with the bedroom sketch of Erza). Mashima has also teased that he was working on his next work for this year, by releasing a piece of new art with most of the series’ characters.

Fans of Mashima’s work also have a ton to look forward to this year as he’s currently working on three brand new projects. The first of which is tentatively titled Edens Zero, which is gearing up for a worldwide release in multiple languages this June.

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.