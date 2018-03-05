‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares Sultry Erza Sketch

If there is one thing Hiro Mashima knows well, it is fan-service. Over the years, the artist has riled up his readers with sexy artwork, and that did not change in the wake of Fairy Tail‘s finale.

No, Twitter is keeping the artist in touch with his fan-service side. So, if you want to see a busty sketch of Erza Scarlet, then you just have to follow Mashima on social media.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Not long ago, Mashima got fans buzzing when he posted a sizzling drawing of Erza online. The image, which can be found below, is a simple one done in black and white. However, its sultry subject will make you want to fan yourself.

The drawing shows Erza with her long hair down as it falls over her shoulders. The mage is shown pouting as she sits with her stocking-clad legs curled up before her. The look is completed with Erza’s cleavage-baring bodysuit and gloves.

So, you can bet Jellal would get a major nosebleed if he saw this look. Actually, any Fairy Tail mage would fall under that category, even the girls.

This is not the first time Mashima has shared this sort of fan-service artwork. The artist’s Twitter is a safe haven for what-if sketches. Most recently, Mashima did an extended manga spin-off imagining each of Fairy Tail‘s top couples at a day spa, and things got a bit naughty when Natsu unrobed Lucy to graffiti her with a permanent marker.

Of course, fans of Fairy Tail are glad Mashima is keeping up with the series even though its manga ended. The series is expected to debut its final anime series starting this year, but few details have been released about the adaptation as of yet. Earlier this year, Mashima took to Twitter to tease fans about all of his upcoming projects, so fans hope they will learn more about the anime comeback once spring rolls around.

For those of you who haven’t seen Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the story. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.

