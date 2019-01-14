‘Fairy Tail’ Final Season Shares New Opening, Ending Themes

Fairy Tail’s final season is about to enter a new phase of the Alvarez Empire arc as the members of Fairy Tail face off against the Spriggan 12, and with the start of a new phase comes a brand new opening and ending theme.

The second opening theme of the season, titled “DOWN BY LAW,” is performed by THE RAMPAGE from EXILE TRIBE and can be seen in the video above. The new ending theme, titled “Pierce,” is performed by EMPiRE and can be seen in the video below thanks to Moetron News.

Fairy Tail fans have been quick to point out that the new opening theme spoils many of the new characters and situations coming from the rest of the Alvarez Empire arc. As the anime adapts Hiro Mashima’s original manga in a more loosely oriented fashion than other adaptations, the new opening may be outright spoiling some elements, it plays out as more of a sizzle reel for what’s to come.

Teasing major battles with the Spriggan along with the appearance of some former key players as the war in the Alvarez Empire comes to a head, the new opening doesn’t exactly feel like it spoils too much for those who have just followed along with the anime releases of the series. At the very least, the new rap opening certainly hypes up the big things to come.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.