Fairy Tail Confirms SPOILER’s Death

Fairy Tail’s final season is winding down to a select few episodes as it prepares to end things for good, and the anime is bringing some major plots to a close. The crux of the Alvarez Empire arc was Zeref and his pursuit of his death at his brother Natsu’s hand, and while the fight between the two came to its decisive end, he had yet to lose his life officially. But in the latest episode of the series, the final season took a major turn as Zeref and Mavis have finally passed on and broken the Curse of Contradiction.

Episode 324 of the series began with Zeref contemplating how he’ll be able to die if even Natsu couldn’t take him down, but after Mavis’ tearful breakdown at his side, the two are able to put it all past them and successful die at last.

After being beaten by Natsu, Zeref was worried that Natsu’s naivete would force him to take action once more. He was worried that he’d heal and pursue his death once more due to his immortal curse, but Mavis soon rushes to his side and confronts him about this. Fighting through tears, Mavis tells Zeref about how he’s ruined her life and made a countless number of her friends suffer. But at the same time, she’s still in love with him.

She mentions that without him, she would not have been able to have the life that she’s have. She would not have started the Fairy Tail guild, but at the same time, he love with him has grown as strong as her hate for him. Pounding his chest, Mavis yells her own contradictions as she proclaims she strongly hates and loves Zeref.

Now that the end really is near, she was distraught over whether she could actually finish him off, but she does so when Zeref finally understands her feelings. Finally feeling the love of someone else, the two of them embrace one another as they begin to glow. As glowing feathers begin to rain down, a pillar of light engulfs them and the two truly, at last, pass on.

