‘Fairy Tail’ Drops Surprise Spin-Off Announcement

Fairy Tail fans have had a lot of good luck this year because although the original series ended, series creator Hiro Mashima has made sure that new stories from the series will be told. And the latest spin-off announcement was the most surprising yet.

Kenshiro Sakamoto, series creator of Pitch-Black Ten, has announced on Twitter that he will soon be launching a Fairy Tail spin-off starring Happy titled Fairy Tail: Happy’s Grand Adventure

For fans not ready to say goodbye to Fairy Tail yet, this new serialization is only one of three new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there’s fan theories that this Happy focused project was the “secret” project Mashima was referring to. There’s also the confirmed spin-off, Fairy Tail: City Hero, putting Fairy Tail’s characters in another world. It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure.

Mashima’s new series, Edens Zero, was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter as Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s Issue 30. The first chapter of the series was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle.

When the announcement from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!” Fans have reacted positively to the new series publication after reading through its premiere chapter.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.