Fairy Tail Creator Shares Risque Halloween Sketch

Hiro Mashima is one of the most popular creators among fans for not only releasing series like Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and most recently, Edens Zero, but for sharing several fun artworks to his Twitter account. Highlighting some of his series’ fan-favorite characters in new ways, Mashima often plays into his gift for fan service by sharing some images that probably would not be too great of a fit within the main series. His recent sketch pays an homage to the characters Edens Zero, and dons them in various Halloween costumes that have been a huge hit with fans.

Wishing fans a Happy Halloween, Mashima’s risque new sketch sees his Edens Zero heroine Rebecca in a mummy look with not enough bandages to cover everything along with cute new looks for Shiki and Pino. Check out the special Halloween art below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Rave Master, Fairy Tail, and Edens Zero will be coming together for the new series, Hero’s. This mini-series debuted in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in Japan as part of a celebration of Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s 60th Anniversary, and will run alongside the weekly release of Edens Zero for a limited time. This crossover work brings together the characters from each series in fun new ways, and is definitely full of the fan service fans have come to love from the prolific creator.

This spicy Halloween look will probably be limited to Mashima’s Twitter, but it’s clear that the creator has a strong love for each one of his creations that he can give them all sorts of fun makeovers like this. If you haven’t checked out Hiro’s Mashima’s latest work yet, Edens Zero was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai) for its first chapter in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine.

Currently available on a simulpub schedule for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle, the story of Edens Zero is set in a completely different world than seen in Mashima’s previous work, Fairy Tail. The series follows new main character, Rebecca, as she travels across space with her cat Happy, filming videos for her B-Cube channel. One day the two of them come across the mysterious boy Shiki, an orphan who grew up on a planet of robots. After tragedy strikes and brings them together as a trio, the three of them decide to venture across space together in search of new friends and adventures.