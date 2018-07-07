‘Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods’ Spin-Off Manga Reveals Release Date

Fairy Tail fans already have a packed year with the many projects series creator has in the works, but now fans in the United States will be able to expand their fandom even further with more new releases.

Kodansha USA announced at their Anime Expo panel that they will be releasing the Fairy Tail spin-off manga, Lightning Gods, later this November.

Fairy Tail: Lightning Gods, originally titled Fairy Tail Gaiden: Flash of Great Lightning, is a spin-off manga created by Hiro Mashima and Kyouta Shibano. Kodansha describes the release as such:

“The final Fairy Tail spinoff manga, following the volatile and handsome lightning wizard, Laxus! Complete your collection that began with Fairy Tail: Twin Dragons of Saber Tooth and Fairy Tail: Rhodonite.”

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

For fans not ready to say goodbye to Fairy Tail yet, this is only one of the many new projects Mashima has in the works. Along with a Fairy Tail sequel series, there’s the confirmed spin-offs, Fairy Tail: City Hero, putting Fairy Tail’s characters in another world, and Fairy Tail: Happy’s Grand Adventure, which focuses on Happy. It’s a very exciting time to be a fan of his works for sure.

There’s also Mashima’s latest work, Edens Zero, which was simultaneously published in five languages (Chinese, English, French, Korean, and Thai), for its first chapter as Edens Zero released in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine‘s Issue 30. The first chapter of the series was simulpubbed and available for fans in other territories on Crunchyroll Manga, comiXology, and Kindle.

When the announcement from Kodansha broke, Hiro Mashima had a special message for his worldwide fans stating, “I’m bringing you my next series pretty soon! I can assure you it’s going to be full of surprises and excitement. Please look forward to it on June 26!” Fans have reacted positively to the new series publication after reading through its premiere chapter.