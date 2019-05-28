Fairy Tail Gets Fast and Furious With this Custom Car

Fairy Tail is currently in the midst of its final season, and it’s been a huge hit with fans as the series prepares to bring its anime to a close. It’s one of the most popular action manga and anime series out there, and one of the more notable elements of it is how often series creator Hiro Mashima is willing to play around with fan service of his most popular characters.

Lucy Heartfilia is the biggest example of this, and now she’s taken on a whole new life as a custom exotic car has been spotted with a fully custom Lucy makeover. Check it out below!

As spotted by oldmanjenkins5 on Reddit, an exotic custom car in their neighborhood features a bikini laden Lucy sprawled on the side of the care with a full “FAIRY TAIL” logo represented the series as a whole. It’s no surprise given that Lucy is popular enough to be used as such an expensive design for a custom car as this particular look for Lucy is quite common in the series itself.

Even as the series gears up for its big finale, it’s constantly pushing the fan service episode as even the most powerful spells in the series have resulted in some lewd visuals in the anime. Lucy’s nudity has been played for both laughs and drama in this season, and there’s a good chance there’s even more on the horizon before it’s all over.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed.

The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one. If you’re itching for more Fairy Tail right now, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is an official manga sequel to the original series featuring original storyboards provided by Hiro Mashima and illustrated by Atsuo Ueda. The series picks up right where the original manga ends as Natsu, Lucy, and the others embark on the “100 Years Quest” that no mage has ever completed before.