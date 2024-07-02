Fairy Tail Revives Original Manga With Special New Chapter

And we’re back, Fairy Tail fans! It has been decades since the world was first introduced to Hiro Mashima’s hit manga, but it is thriving nonetheless. With a sequel on hand, Fairy Tail has kept busy since its mainline series ended in July 2017. Mashima has kept pace with Natsu and the gang since the run ended, and after seven years, he is now revisiting the original manga with a brand-new chapter.

Yes, that is right. Mashima just posted a brand-new chapter of Fairy Tail, and it is set amid the manga’s original run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The new chapter, which you can find here, is titled “The Path You Believe In”. The team at Kodansha was quick to bring the new chapter to K Manga, and the app is now sorting through an influx of traffic. After all, it has been nearly a decade since Fairy Tail updated its original series, but that has now changed.

Of course, Fairy Tail is still keeping busy in the wake of its mainline finale. Back in 2017, the world welcomed its sequel, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. The action-packed story is ongoing, and Mashima oversees the sequel as writer while Atsuo Ueda handles the artwork. This month, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest will make its move to television as J.C. Staff optioned a TV series. So clearly, Mashima’s magical series is doing alright for itself.

Want to know more about Fairy Tail in light of its comeback? You can find the manga (and its sequel) on the K Manga app. So for those wanting more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Lucy is a young, rebellious celestial wizard with a dream: to join Fairy Tail, the world’s most rambunctious and powerful magical guild! When she happens to meet one of Fairy Tail’s top wizards, he turns out to be not quite what she expected: a slob traveling with a flying cat. But the promise of adventure is real, and together they escape from pirates and a devious magician! Their next task: to steal a book from the evil wizard-killing Duke Everlue, and outsmart his death trap. Eccentric new friends join along the way in this lushly-drawn modern classic!”

What do you make of this Fairy Tail comeback? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!