Fairy Tail Manga to Return With New Revival Chapter

Fairy Tail's original manga is coming back with a special new revival chapter next month! Fairy Tail ended its run with Kondasha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2017, and series creator Hiro Mashima has since gone on to craft new projects for Kodansha in the years since. These include the likes of Edens Zero (which will be coming to an end later this month), Dead Rock, and even helping to oversee an official sequel to Fairy Tail, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest. As the sequel manga gets ready for its anime debut this Summer, the manga original is coming back!

With the upcoming premiere of the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest anime and upcoming end of the Edens Zero manga, Kodansha has announced there's a lot more to celebrate for creator Hiro Mashima. A special one-shot chapter for Fairy Tail will be released with Weekly Shonen Magazine on July 3rd, but has yet to detail how many pages or what fans might get to see in this new revival entry. You can check out Kodansha's announcement for the new Fairy Tail chapter below along with their other Mashima manga updates.

What's Next for Fairy Tail?

Fairy Tail is coming back to screens with the premiere of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest on July 7th in Japan. Shinji Ishihara will be returning from the original Fairy Tail anime to serve as chief director for the sequel alongside Toshinori Watanabe directing for J.C. Staff. Atsuhiro Tomioka will be overseeing the scripts, Yurika Sako will be handling character designs, and Yasuharu Takanashi will be composing the music. Returning core cast includes the likes of Tetsuya Kakihara as Natsu Dragneel, Aya Hirano as Lucy Heartfilia, Rie Kugimiya as Happy, Satomi Satou as Wendy, Yui Hori as Charle, Sayaka Ohara as Erza Scarlet, and Yuichi Nakamura as Gray Fullbuster.

New additions to the cast for the sequel include Mugihito as Elefseria, Yuichiro Umehara as Mercphobia, Yoko Hikasa as Karameel, Sayumi Suzuhiro as Touka, Yumi Uchiyama as Kiria, Itaru Yamamoto as Madmole, and Kenji Hamada as Skullion. If you wanted to check out the manga, Kodansha Comics USA has licensed the Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest sequel manga for an English release and tease it as such:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole Fairy Tail guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the '100 Years Quest' – a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy…and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"