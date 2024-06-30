Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest Shares First Look at Episode 1

Fairy Tail is ready for a close up. It has been some years since the fantasy anime hit up television with anything new, but that will end next month. At long last, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest is on the horizon, and we have just been given a first look at its anime premiere.

As you can see below, the first preview for Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest episode one is live. The preview brings Natsu back into the spotlight with Happy at his side. And of course, it seems the pair are ready for a new journey.

In the preview for episode one, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest shows Natsu gearing up for a new mission, and he will be going it with some friends. As for the other images, one focuses on the Fairy Tail guild itself. We can see characters like Juvia with a newcomer we know only as Touka. And as for the third image, we can see a massive building in a new land featuring a dragon. So clearly, Natsu and Wendy will want to check it out.

A synopsis for the Fairy Tail premiere has also gone live for those curious. You can read the blurb for episode one here: "A new member Touka has joined the Fairy Tail guild. Meanwhile, Natsu and his friends are heading to the oldest magic guild, Dragon of the Magic Circle, to embark on a 100 Year quest."

If you are not familiar with this latest Fairy Tail series, it has been around since July 2018. The series acts as a direct sequel to Hiro Mashima's original series. Inked by Atsuo Ueda, Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest comes from Mashima's mind, and it takes our favorite wizards on all-new missions. You can find the hit manga in English thanks to Kodansha USA. So for more info on the series, you can read the synopsis of Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest below:

"Natsu, Lucy, Happy, Erza, and the whole FAIRY TAIL guild are back in action! And they've decided to tackle the "100 Years Quest"-- a job no one's dared take on since the founding of the oldest guild more than a century ago. A mysterious town, a baffling spirit, a ghastly new enemy...and a brand new continent to explore. When you're with real friends, the adventures never stop!"

What do you make of this first look at Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest? Will you be tuning into the sequel?