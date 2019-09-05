New Fairy Tail Poster Teases Final Season’s Climax, Acnologia

The final season of Fairy Tail is nearing its last episodes as fall rolls in. The anime has given fans of the series a much-wanted throwback to Natsu, but the Fire Dragon Slayer’s journey must come to an end eventually. Now, the anime is preparing for its big climax with a new poster, and it is giving fans a never-before-seen look at one character.

After all, no dragon is ever what they seem, and Acnologia is no different.

Recently, the key visual for Fairy Tail‘s upcoming episodes went live, and it was there fans saw a few familiar figures. It is not surprising to see Natsu in the poster’s center, but plenty were surprised by the reveal of a blue-haired man.

As you can see above, the top of the poster features a dark-skinned hero with silver stripes on his face. Donning a brown cloak, the character’s long blue hair is hard to overlook, and they have a rather ominous expression on their face. Anime fans will have a bit of trouble spotting the character, but Fairy Tail lovers won’t have to think twice. This person is none other than Acnologia in their original human form.

A full set of character designs were released for the villain, so fans can see what Acnologia really looks like. It turns out the feared black dragon is little more than a human, but he has a serious grudge. The man is eager to rid the world of Dragon Slayers, so Acnologia will be coming face to face with Natsu before long. And if this Fairy Tail poster has anything to say, it is that their clash will be an epic one.

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.