‘Fairy Tail’ Creator Shares First-Look At Its Sequel

If you were sad to see Fairy Tail end last year, you were not alone. Hiro Mashima wrapped his long-running manga to the dismay of fans, but it seems like the creator isn’t ready to bid farewell to Natsu just yet. After all, Kodansha confirmed it will publish a sequel to the shonen title, and Mashima seems to have shared a first-look at the title online.

Over on Twitter, Mashima got the anime fandom hyped when he gave them an update on his work. The artist gave a brief update on the Fairy Tail sequel that is in development. Mashima confirmed he would be doing storyboards for the manga while others worked to ink and finalize it. So, to assure fans all would be well with the sequel, the creator shared a behind-the-scenes image of the sequel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the sketch appears to be one of Mashima’s storyboards. The black-and-white image has not been inked or anything, but fans can easily spot the character filling up its panel. Natsu is shown looking serious with his signature smirk, and his scarf can be seen as well. The sketch also shows Natsu sharing a piece of dialogue as he says his signature catchphrase. Obviously, the hero would be feeling pretty fired up now that he’s about to get a sequel.

Mashima’s tweet featuring this storyboard preview does not give the sketch any context, but it does refer to the drawing as a piece of Fairy Tail‘s sequel.

“I am writing its name,” the artist explained before adding, “It will be simultaneous with my new work.”

For those unfamiliar with Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Will you be tuning into this Fairy Tail sequel? What should it cover? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!