Fairy Tail Creator Confirms Series’ Impending End

Fairy Tail fans, brace yourselves. Some may have hoped Hiro Mashima's long-running series would never end, but the artist did hint his series would be ending soon. With hundreds of chapters under its belt, Fairy Tail stands as one of Japan's most popular exports, but the franchise will soon be coming to a close. In a new statement, Mashima just confirmed the end of Fairy Tail is coming and the artist even gave a tentative timeline for when the series will end.

Thanks to Twitter user @YonkouProd, fans can read up on Mashima's recent statement. In the letter, the creator thanks for their loyalty to Fairy Tail and even compares his work on the franchise to his previous titles. Then, at the end, Mashima breaks a few hundreds hearts by confirming the end of Fairy Tail. The artist says there are about two volumes left in the series, and fans are already preparing themselves for the end.

Currently, there is no word on when the next two volumes will be published, but fans can guess how many chapters are left of Fairy Tail. On average, the manga includes 8-9 chapters per volume, so it seems like there are less than 20 chapters left of the manga overall.

You can read part of Hiro Mashima's translated statement below:

"This project started as a fun thing to do while feeling a bit adventurous, trying to solve various obstacles in the journey. But if I continued doing just what for a long time, I would get tired, so I started including a variety of things.

Since my previous work was quite a heavy story, I remember thinking to myself that I wanted to go a bit light this time. But, even so, this story turned into something with a huge war. A big difference between the previous work and this one is that Natsu is not fighting for world peace, right? In the previous one, the characters were fighting to protect the world. This time, they just want to protect their guild. Natsu even said in the Edolas arc, "We joined the guild to live, that's why I don't care about the world."

Althought it is quite annoying that he cannot be thought of as a hero of this story thanks to that, both stories are still very similar to some extent. Fight to survive. Fight for your friends. It may not lead to world peace, but it is all justice for Natsu - and I love that about Natsu.

After this, I have the will to draw more as well - something to set in a new world. Yes, I want to write a new story! Fairy Tail will be completed in about 2 more volumes. After that, I will feel a bit empty. But it is exciting to think about all the new things that might start later. Thank you so much for the support! My new work will begin soon, so please watch the final curtain draw over our fairies until then."

If you are not familiar with Fairy Tail, then it is about time you familiarized yourself with the anime. The series follows a guild of young, powerful wizards who call Fairy Tail family. Set in a fictional Earth, a boy named Natsu teams up with an unlikely friend Lucy Heartfilia as the latter dreams of becoming a powerful wizard. To date, there are more than 250 episodes of the acclaimed series, and fans can expect more to come in the new year.