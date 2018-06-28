‘Fairy Tail’ Spin-Off Series Confirms Two Major Returns

These days, Hiro Mashima is busier than ever. Yes, Fairy Tail may have ended its main run last year, but that has not kept the artist down. This week, Mashima released his brand-new manga EDENS ZERO, and there is more on the way.

You know, since there’s a spin-off coming for Fairy Tail, and the creator just shared a special fact about the title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Twitter, Mashima gave fans an update on the Fairy Tail project after thanking everyone for reading EDENS ZERO. The post, which can be seen below, shows off a page from the Fairy Tail spin-off featuring three familiar faces.

“The production of the Fairy Tail spin-off is going smooth! Look at this quality,” Mashima wrote. “The story is by me, and the artwork is done by Atsuko Ueda. Should be a great story to satisfy fans!

Not only does the artwork look clean, but it houses two fan-favorite characters. Natsu is seen in the bottom corner, but he is joined by Laxus Dreyar and Gildarts Clive. It seems like the two mages will have a role in the spin-off, and fans are excited to see the pair.

Checking out the image, both Laxus and Gildarts look much the same as they did the last time fans saw them. Naturally, Laxus looks a bit haughty with his pushed-back hair while Gildarts looks like he came right out of Game of Thrones thanks to his fur coat. He’s also got a cup in hand, so you can guess what the powerful wizard is drinking.

For fans, it has been quite some time since Laxus or Gildarts came on their radar. Both characters had parts in the ‘Alvarez Empire’ arc, but the ending of Fairy Tail did not really touch upon their fates. For Gildarts, he was last seen comforting Cana as he daughter joined him, and Laxus was finally reunited with his comrades after being trapped by the Dragon King. So, readers are ready to see how the characters are faring these days.

For those unfamiliar with Hiro Mashima‘s previous work Fairy Tail, the series was originally created by Hiro Mashima. It is set in a fantasy world full of magic, and Natsu Dragneel is a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon, and is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series ran in Weekly Shonen Jump from August 2006 to July 2017 and has spawned 60 million copies. It was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second series ran from 2014 to 2016, and a third series is planned for a Fall release.

Are you ready to see what this spin-off holds for Fairy Tail? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!