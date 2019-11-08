Fairy Tail’s Creator Gives Striking Sting Cosplay A Seal of Approval

Fairy Tail may have wrapped its anime series, bringing the adventures of Natsuo and company to a close, but that doesn’t stop fans from continuing to show their appreciation for the concluded franchise. One fan decided to honor the series by creating some amazing cosplay for the anti-hero, Sting Eucliffe. So amazing was the cosplay that even the creator of the series, Hiro Mashima, gave the costume his seal of approval by retweeting the image to his numerous followers the world over.

Twitter User CowDemon shared their cosplay that brings the Guild Master of the Sabretooth Guild to life, managing to perfectly capture the spirit of the character that traveled to the future to lend a hand in the destruction of the Black Dragon:

While the anime series itself has come to a close, fans, and even the voice actors themselves, are crossing their fingers that the sequel series dubbed “The 100 Year Quest” will one day be animated. The continued story of Fairy Tail ran within the franchise’s manga, leaving plenty of material for more episodes of a potential anime to pull from.

What do you think of this spot on cosplay that brings Sting Eucliffe to life? Do you think we’ll see an anime sequel arrive sooner rather than later for the 100 Year Quest? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Fairy Tail!

Fairy Tail was originally created by Hiro Mashima for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, running from 2006 to 2017 and selling over 60 million copies. The series is set in a fantasy world full of magic following Natsu Dragneel, a fire breathing wizard with the powers of a dragon who is in search of his missing foster father, the dragon Igneel. As he and his wizarding guild Fairy Tail get into adventures, Natsu always tries to find a way to succeed. The series was later adapted into an anime by A-1 Pictures, Dentsu Inc., and Satelight in 2009 and ended its first run in 2013. A second season ran from 2014 to 2016, and the third season serves as the final one.