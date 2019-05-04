Anime Fans Rank Most Popular Voice Actresses

There are any number of talented voice actors out there, especially for anime, but how do you actually, scientifically know who is the top favorites without relying on anecdotal evidence? With a poll, of course! The Japanese website Charapedia recently conducted a poll ranking voice actors, and the list of actresses likely won’t surprise die-hard fans.

The poll, which was conducted via questionnaire between March 21st and April 17th, had its results announced on April 18th. According to the website, the ratio of correspondents that were male was 44.3% while 55.7% were female. Additionally, “Teens and 20s” came out to 65.8% whereas “Over 30s” was 34.2%.

When it comes to voice actresses, which is what we’re going to focus on here, the top spot was Aoi Yuki, who has voiced characters like Madoka from Madoka Magica to Froppy in My Hero Academia. We’ve included the top 20 spots below along with shows the actresses are associated with.

Aoi Yuki (Puella Magi Madoka Magica, My Hero Academia) Inori Minase (Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-) Ayane Sakura (My Hero Academia, Nisekoi) Kana Hanazawa (Blue Exorcist, Fairy Tail) Miyuki Sawashiro (Lupin the Third) Rie Takahashi (KonoSuba – God’s blessing on this wonderful world!!) Maaya Uchida (Gatchaman Crowds) Saori Hayami (DARLING in the FRANXX) Ai Kayano (Chihayafuru) Saori Onishi (Food Wars!) Nao Toyama (Nisekoi) Rie Kugimiya (Fairy Tail) Ayana Taketatsu (High School DxD) Yui Ogura (Twin Star Exorcists) Sora Amamiya (Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls) Nana Mizuki (Naruto) Rina Hidaka (A Certain Magical Index) Risa Taneda (Beyond the Boundary) Shizuka Itou (Assassination Classroom) Aya Endo (Hunter × Hunter)

What do you think? Any particular surprises there? Let us know in the comments!

