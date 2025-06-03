Thought-Provoking Fantasy Series Ends After 8 Years of Acclaim and Awards

To Your Eternity has finally ended after 8 years of serialization, which featured a hit anime, awards, and critical acclaim for its deeply emotional and moving storytelling. Signifying its way out, it graced the cover of Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine, the magazine where it made its home. After a very fruitful 8 years and yet another hit on the creator’s belt, the series definitely made an impact and garnered a large fanbase over the years.

The series began publishing from November 2016 to June 2025, and so far has 24 volumes. Written and illustrated by Yoshitoki Oima, the mangaka behind the hit series A Silent Voice, it was a successful series that was heightened by the beautiful anime series that first aired in 2021. With more than 3 million copies in circulation so far, it has won the Best Shonen Manga award at the Kodansha Manga Award, was nominated for the Manga Taisho awards, and the American Library Association listed the first 5 volumes as one of the best manga for a young audience. It’s safe to say that the series got its fair share of praise and acclaim, and although the second act of the series lost steam as compared to the first, the series is still held in high regard.

"To Your Eternity" by "A Silent Voice" Yoshitoki Oima has ENDED today after 8 years of serialization!



25 Volumes in total!



TV Anime Season 3 will air in October 2025.



Fantasy Drama about a mysterious immortal being transcending time and space in different forms.… pic.twitter.com/6eHKjGipYk — Manga Mogura RE (Anime & Manga News) (@MangaMoguraRE) June 3, 2025

Fushi’s Story Finally Comes To A Close

The story of To Your Eternity follows an immortal entity that sets out on a significant quest to grasp what it genuinely means to be human. Sent to Earth by an enigmatic force known as the Beholder, it has the ability to imitate departed beings and resurrect after death. Starting its existence as a rock, transitioning into an Arctic wolf, and ultimately becoming a white-haired boy named Fushi, it learns about life from the beginning. Through experiences of both compassion and cruelty, Fushi develops emotional richness and survival skills. As he confronts the enigmatic Nokkers and faces heart-wrenching goodbyes, he evolves into an individual who navigates his own journey, despite facing perpetual challenges.

While it might be sad for fans of To Your Eternity that it has ended, there is the third season of the anime to look forward to, and it received a trailer a few days ago. It will adapt the second act of the story where the protagonist, Fushi, is forced to interact with the modern world and all its complexities, a much different environment than anything he has encountered so far.