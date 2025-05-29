To Your Eternity’s Season 3 Return Drops New Trailer: Watch

Play video

To Your Eternity is about to come back for its third season, which will be a massive shift in tone and environment, and a much-needed change of pace to hook people back in again. A new trailer as well as information on the project such as cast and staff, has been revealed, and the season is looking very strong and will hopefully deliver on the series’ most anticipated and popular arc.

As confirmed by the official X (formerly Twitter) account and website of To Your Eternity revealed season 3’s first trailer, showing the main character, Fushi, coming back from the dead and being confronted with a new world and exploring modern society. The season is set to be released this October, joining the jam-packed lineup of 2025’s fall anime, and will be streaming on Crunchyroll like the previous seasons have. With a completely new arc that takes in a different timeline, To Your Eternity season 3 has all the ingredients to come back to the spotlight again and show why it’s such a gripping tale.

To Your Eternity‘s New Season Will Be A Huge Flashforward

The arc the season will cover is the New World Arc, which is set in the Second Act of the story. Covering chapters 117 to 129.2, the episode count be 12-13, or a single cour. However, the season could also go further than this arc and adapt the Mimori arc as well, which would make a 2-cour 23-episode season possible, just like the past two seasons were structured.

Five centuries later, Fushi the Immortal adjusts to modern technology alongside revived lifelong friends. He meets new allies and foes, including Mizuha, her controlling mother Izumi, and Satoru—the human form of the Beholder. Complications arise when the Nokkers return, claiming they now seek peace with humanity, casting doubt on their true intentions and stirring conflict.

As expected from the anime, the visuals and soundtracks are as gorgeous as ever, probably even more so this season. Another exciting thing about this season is that the creator, Yoshitoki Oima (who also created A Silent Voice), will be personally more involved with the anime than in previous seasons, so fans should expect more original scenes and a more polished storyline in the anime. To Your Eternity might have lost popularity in the past few years, especially compared to its perfect first season, but hopefully, this season will rejuvenate the interest as it gears up to adapt a popular arc.