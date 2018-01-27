Netflix Adding More ‘Fate/Apocrypha’ In February

Netflix is making a major push into the anime distribution scene in 2018, but with its added support comes a few caveats for those anime series exclusive to the platform. Although there’s a new series fans can enjoy, it isn’t distributed in the same rate as its simulcast and simuldub competitors.

Which often means that the first season of certain series can sometimes be broken up into two parts and fans have to wait months for the second half.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Luckily, the wait for the rest of Fate/Apocrypha‘s first season soon will be over. The Part 2 of the series will release on Netflix February 9.

Fate/Apocrypha has been a huge hit for fans of both the Fate/stay night series and anime in general. In fact, episode 22 of the series became especially notable due to its fantastic animation. Episode 22, titled “Reunion and Farewell,” features a fight between Karna (Lancer of Red) versus Siegfried (Saber of Black) and has an animation style completely removed from the rest of the series. The fight itself goes to some insane lengths with harsh inked lines, smooth action, and incredible smearing techniques.

The animation directors for the episode were Rio (who has contributed to Barakamon and Flip Flappers), Yurie Hama (who has contributed to Interviews with Monster Girls and Hinako Note), and most importantly, Hakuyu Go. Episode 22 was Hikayu Go’s first time working as a director independently. Go has provided work for shows like Blood Blockade Battlefront and Black Butler: Book of Circus.

The creator of Black Butler‘s original manga, Yana Toboso, was so impressed with Go’s work in fact that she said “I’m in awe after seeing episode 22 of Fate/Apocrypha. What kind of magic do you use to keep moving with that number of lines and quality for 30 minutes…!?” on Twitter. Even going as far as “What kind of person is Hakuyu Go!?”

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Apocrypha, it’s a spin-off of the Fate/stay night visual novel series from Type-Moon, written by Yuichiro Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe. The light novel series ran for five volumes from 2004 to 2005, and was later adapted into an anime series by A-1 Pictures. It was licensed for an English broadcast release by Netflix.

The series follows a world separate from the events from the Fate/stay night and Fate/Zero anime series, and focuses on a conflict between two different factions of servants and masters. The Red and Black factions are a set of mages versus a rogue mage group as they summon distinct historical figures from the past in order to do battle and claim the Holy Grail.