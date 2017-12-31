‘Fate/Extra: Last Encore’ Anime Shares Teaser Trailer

The Fate/stay night series has had a great 2017, and it is going to have an equally as strong 2018 by the looks of the first full trailer for the new spin-off series, Fate/Extra: Lost Encore.

Fans have come to expect a certain level of quality from the Fate/stay night franchise, and Studio Shaft seems up to the task.

Fate/Extra: Last Encore TV anime PV. Series premiere January 27th (SHAFT)#FateEX_LE pic.twitter.com/nsGAqih9tB — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) December 31, 2017

Set to premiere January 27, 2018, Fate/Extra: Lost Encore is set in an alternate universe from the mainline Fate/stay series and follows the story of someone caught in a new fight for the Holy Grail on the moon. The first teaser reveals many of the series’ characters like Nero, Li Shuwen, Robin Hood, and even a look at the main character Hakuno.

The confirmed cast list includes Atsushi Abe as the main character Hakuno Kishinami, Takahiro Mizushima as the Saber class servant Gawain, Sakura Tange as the Saber class servant Nero, Urara Takano as the Rider class servant Francis Drake, Kousuke Toriumi as the Archer class servant Robin Hood, Ai Nonaka as the Caster class servant Nursery Rhyme (like Mother Goose), and Kunihiko Yasui as the Berserker class Li Shuwen (rather than the Assassin class he held in the video game series).

Studio Shaft is adapting the series with Akiyuki Simbo (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) serving as the chief director with Yukihiro Miyamoto (Puella Magi Madoka Magica) serving as series director. Masaaki Takiyama (Tokyo ESP) is designing the characters based on Rco Wada’s original designs, and original Fate/stay night creator Kinoko Nasu and Satoru Kousaki of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzimiya are composing the music for the series.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Extra, it’s a spin-off of the Fate/stay night visual novel series from Type-Moon, written by Yuichiro Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe. The video game series follows an amnesiac main character who wakes up in a virtual world and must fight others in a tournament where the winner is granted one wish. The main character is then given a Servant, a popular hero in history who has been summoned, in order to fight enemies and eventually strive for the Holy Grail and to figure out their own identity.

The series started as a dungeon crawling RPG developed by Type-Moon and Image Epoch for the PlayStation Portable system in Japan in 2010 and was later licensed for a release in the United States by Aksys Games.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.