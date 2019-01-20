‘Fate/Grand Order’ Anime to be Accessible for Non-Gamers

The Fate series will be getting two massive projects based on the Fate/Grand Order mobile game, and some fans are worried that they won’t be able to watch the newest incarnation of the series if they aren’t up to date.

Not to worry, however, as the producers behind the new TV anime and film projects assured fans that the new Fate/Grand Order anime will be accessible even to those who haven’t played the mobile game.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest issue of Newtype magazine (as reported by Anime News Network), producers Yūichi Fukushima of CloverWorks (the studio behind the new Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia series) and Shizuka Kurosaki of Aniplex clarified that while the anime won’t cover the beginning of the story, it will still be accessible. Kurosaki noted that she has been getting questions from players of the game as to how the anime projects would be connected with it, and emphasized that each project is being developed independently. No need to watch one before the other, basically.

The anime series is being developed with a high sense of adventure as the protagonists travel and meet different people, so Kurosaki emphasizes that continuity isn’t as important and hopes fans will enjoy the fantasy adventure. There’s also a sense of unity with the other Fate anime projects as original creator Nasu will be supervising the script and storyboards for both the anime and film projects.

This should be great news for fans as many of the Fate anime projects are often standalone projects anyway. While fans have their favorites, many of the anime series lead to their own thing. It helps to know that Fate/Grand Order won’t be much different.

Aniplex polled fans in Japan last year about what kinds of projects they would like to see spin-off of Fate/Grand Order, and stories inspired by Babylon and the Camelot storylines ranked high on the list. Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia, the TV anime based on the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” is scheduled for a premiere sometime this year.

Produced by CloverWorks, Toshifumi Akai will serve as director, Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. This TV series is only the first of two projects as well, with Camelot receiving two new films from Production I.G. at some point.

Fate/Grand Order: Camelot will be a two-film release adapting the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” storyline from the game. Confirmed staff members for the film include lead Fate character designer Takeshi Takeuchi, and Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa as composers.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

via Anime News Network