Fate/Grand Order Just Released One of Its Most Gorgeous PVs Yet

Love it or hate it, there is nothing like Fate. Over the years, the Fate IP has put out a number of video games and anime series. Their intermingled canon and timeline could make any historian's head spin, but thanks to its gorgeous animation, Fate has become a huge hit. Now, Fate/Grand Order is celebrating a special promo, and it comes courtesy of a beloved animator.

With help from CloverWorks Studio, Hiramatsu Shuu brought Fate/Grand Order to life with a stunning PV. The clip, as you can see here, comes from a recent event hyping the IP. Fate/Grand Order – Memorial Movie 2023 is flawless, and Shuu put their whole self into creating this masterpiece.

Hiromatsu Shuu シュウ 浩嵩 Fate/Grand Order Memorial movie "Beyond the Tale" is the best love letter FGO fans could have ever wished for.



Fantastic movie that will stay in the memory of many Fate fans for years.https://t.co/wVWpHbD0u5 pic.twitter.com/IhkJ9BcCwE — Iluvatar (@IIuvatar_) July 30, 2023

Of course, it is hardly surprising to see Shuu's work stand on its own. The Chinese animator is one of the most talented in the anime business. From Chainsaw Man to Blades of the Guardians, Shuu has done tons of impressive key animation before now. This Fate/Grand Order PV lets his artistry shine, and we're obsessed.

Now if you are not familiar with Fate/Grand Order, you need to familiarize yourself with the Fate IP as a whole. After all, the Fate began with Fate/Stay Night in 2004 which spawned an anime by the same name. A number of TV series have been released since including Fate/Grand Order kickstarted its anime in 2016. You can find this series streaming on Crunchyroll if you'd like to give it a shot. So for those with questions about the fantastical title, you can read the synopsis of Fate/Grand Order below:

"The Chaldea Security Organization was founded to focus on preserving the continuation of human history. They observe a world which magecraft couldn't observe, and science couldn't measure, all to prevent the certain extinction of humanity. But one day, the future that Chaldea continued to observe disappears and humanity's extinction in 2017 becomes clear. Based on the assumption that Fuyuki, a provincial town in Japan, is the reason for humanity's extinction, Chaldea issues an order to explore, investigate, and possibly destroy this singularity – a quest for the Holy Grail, the Grand Order."

