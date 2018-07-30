‘Fate/Grand Order’ Anime Series, Films Announced

Fate/Grand Order TV anime for Babylonia (CloverWorks) and anime film for Camelot (Production I.G.) announced #FGO#FateGO pic.twitter.com/tzIo9Zg2qw — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) July 29, 2018

Fans of the Fate series spin-offs are about to have a field day as the latest mobile game in the series, Fate/Grand Order, is now getting both a TV anime series and two films in order to tell both its Babylonia and Camelot storylines.

Aniplex revealed that Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia will be a TV series from CloverWorks adapting the “Order VII: The Absolute Frontline in the War Against the Demonic Beasts: Babylonia” story of the original game, for a release in 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with this is a set of films from Production I.G. adapting the “Order VI: The Sacred Round Table Realm: Camelot” story into Fate/Grand Order: Camelot Wandering: Agateram and Camelot: Paladin: Agateram. The anime series and film dual announcement is most likely due to a survey Aniplex launched in Japan asking fans about their favorite quests from the series.

Fans named Babylonia and Camelot as their favorites, with most requesting an anime or film project adaptation for the material. The staff for the Fate/Grand Order: Babylonia TV series has been confirmed as well with Toshifumi Akai as director, Miyuki Kuroki as assistant director, Tomoaki Takase as character designer, and Ryo Kawasaki serving as composer. The staff for the Fate/Grand Order: Camelot films include Takeshi Takeuchi (lead Fate character designer), and Keita Haga and Hideyuki Fukasawa as composers in tow.

For those unfamiliar with Fate/Grand Order, it is a mobile online RPG from Type-Moon. This game takes place in a future universe where the Chaldea Security Organization, which is a company whose numerous projects have essentially guaranteed humanity’s existence for the future, discovers that humanity will soon go extinct. To avoid this event, the organization use time-travel to send various agents from across time to find the source of this extinction.

If you’re curious for more of the Fate series, Fate/Stay night, Fate/Stay night: Unlimited Blade Works, Fate/Zero, Fate/Extra: Last Encore and Fate/Apocrypha are currently available to stream on various streaming platforms like Hulu, Netflix, and Crunchyroll.

The latest series, Fate/Extra, is also a spin-off of the Fate/stay night visual novel series from Type-Moon, written by Yuichiro Higashide and illustrated by Ototsugu Konoe. The video game series follows an amnesiac main character who wakes up in a virtual world and must fight others in a tournament where the winner is granted one wish. The main character is then given a Servant, a popular hero in history who has been summoned, in order to fight enemies and eventually strive for the Holy Grail and to figure out their own identity.